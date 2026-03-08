Man shot, killed in home in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in a home in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Sunday morning.

At 8:05 a.m., the 25-year-old man was in a residence in the 2100 block of South Trumbull Avenue when he got involved in a quarrel with an unknown attacker, police said.

The attacker pulled out a gun and shot the man, police said. The victim was shot three times in his chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The attacker fled the scene, police said.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating.