Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeowner with CCL shoots man during home invasion on South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A homeowner with a concealed carry license shot a man attempting to break in to their garage early Saturday morning on Chicago's South Side. 

Chicago police said a 59-year-old male attempting to enter a garage in the 5100 block of South Loomis Street just before 5 a.m.

Police said the homeowner, who had a valid concealed carry license, then shot the man, hitting him in the right calf. 

The man was taken to  the University of Chicago Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

Police said charges are pending. 

Area One detectives are invesitgating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue