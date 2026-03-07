Homeowner with CCL shoots man during home invasion on South Side

A homeowner with a concealed carry license shot a man attempting to break in to their garage early Saturday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police said a 59-year-old male attempting to enter a garage in the 5100 block of South Loomis Street just before 5 a.m.

Police said the homeowner, who had a valid concealed carry license, then shot the man, hitting him in the right calf.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

Police said charges are pending.

Area One detectives are invesitgating.