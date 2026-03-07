Watch CBS News
13-year-old girl critically injured in drive-by shooting in Bronzeville

Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago

A 13-year-old girl was critically hurt in a shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on Friday night. 

Around 9:45 p.m. Chicago police said the teen was standing outside with a group of friends in the 3800 block of South Cottage Grove when a light colored sedan drove past and someone inside fired shots. 

Police said the 13-year-old was shot multiples times and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical conditon. 

No further details were released.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

