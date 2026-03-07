13-year-old girl critically injured in drive-by shooting in Bronzeville
A 13-year-old girl was critically hurt in a shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on Friday night.
Around 9:45 p.m. Chicago police said the teen was standing outside with a group of friends in the 3800 block of South Cottage Grove when a light colored sedan drove past and someone inside fired shots.
Police said the 13-year-old was shot multiples times and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical conditon.
No further details were released.
Area One detectives are investigating.