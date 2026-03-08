Man shot in both legs in drive-by in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

A man was in critical condition after being struck twice in each leg in a drive-by shooting Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At 4:57 a.m., the 42-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when his vehicle was approached by a gray sedan, police said.

Unknown occupants of the sedan took out guns and shot the man once in each leg, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating.