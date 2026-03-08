2 men shot and wounded on Chicago's 79th Street CTA Red Line platform

Two men were hospitalized early Sunday after a quarrel turned into a shootout on the 79th Street Red Line platform along the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The shooting happened at 12:54 a.m. on the Chicago Transit Authority train platform. Police said a 21-year-old man was shot once in the chest, while a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Three men were taken into custody, with charges pending Sunday morning.

Two guns were also recovered at the scene.