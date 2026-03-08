2 women, ages 68 and 71, shot and killed on Chicago's Far South Side; man in custody

A 75-year-old man was in police custody early Sunday after two women were found shot to death in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 10400 block of South Peoria Street, police said.

The two women, ages 68 and 71, were each found with one gunshot wound to the chest. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The younger of the two women was identified as Phyllis Goolsby.

Police said the man was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.

Charges were pending early Sunday.