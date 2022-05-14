Report: At least 8 killed in mass shooting at Buffalo, New York, supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least eight people were killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Buffalo police said the alleged shooter was in custody.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity, the AP reported.

Details on the total number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available, and the suspect has not been identified.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station nearby.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 14, 2022

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.

This is breaking news. Check for updates.