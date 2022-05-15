5 things we know about the deadly Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The city of Buffalo is mourning after a devastating deadly shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon.

Here are five things we know:

The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at a Tops Friendly Markets supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, a few miles from downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store. A total of 13 people were shot. Ten victims died at the scene, and three victims sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Four of the shooting victims were store employees, including a retired Buffalo police officer who was employed as a security guard. The rest of the victims were customers. Eleven of the victims are African American and two are white. The suspect, a white male, was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. He has been identified as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, of Conklin, New York. Officials say Gendron traveled for "hours" to carry out the attack. Gendron has been arraigned on one count of murder and was remanded without bail. Gendron was allegedly heavily armed and wearing body armor and tactical gear, including a helmet with a camera that he used to live-stream the shooting. In a statement, the streaming platform Twitch said in part, "Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works swiftly to respond to all incidents. The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content." The FBI is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and radically motivated violent extremism. At a press conference Saturday evening, Gov. Kathy Hochul called the suspect "a white supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such."