World Cup bus tickets for the "Boston Stadium Express" to Foxboro will be more expensive than the train

Fans heading to the FIFA World Cup in Massachusetts this summer have another transportation option. Tickets go on sale Tuesday for the "Boston Stadium Express," a direct bus service to the soccer tournament in Foxboro.

Round-trip tickets will cost $95 and need to be booked in advance online. Comparatively, the MBTA's special train service between Boston and Foxboro costs riders $80 a ticket.

Boston Stadium Express

Unlike the train, which only goes between Boston's South Station and Foxboro Station without making any stops, the bus will offer more than 20 pickup points at hotels across Greater Boston, as well as Logan Airport. Bus service will also be offered from the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.

"The Boston Stadium Express bus service offers a direct, accessible, and convenient option for fans, while complementing the broader public transportation network," Boston Host Committee President Mike Loynd said in a statement. "This is about giving fans alternatives to driving and making it as easy as possible to get to and from the matches."

WBZ-TV has asked the host committee for comment on why bus tickets cost $95. Fan groups have criticized the high cost of train tickets, which the MBTA has said is necessary to recover a $35 million investment made to upgrade Foxboro Station.

Bus service will be provided by Yankee Line, a Massachusetts-based motorcoach company. It will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 fans for each of the seven matches scheduled in Foxboro.

Getting to Boston Stadium

"There are multiple travel options across train, bus, parking, and rideshare - fans should choose what works best for them," the host committee said.

Parking is limited to 5,000 spots around Gillette Stadium instead of the usual 20,000 for New England Patriots games. The cheapest parking pass available for the first match, Haiti vs. Scotland on June 13, is $175.

For fans who do decide to drive, there will be no tailgating allowed in the parking lots around Gillette.

