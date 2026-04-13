No tailgating allowed at Gillette Stadium for Boston World Cup matches

Tailgating is a popular tradition for football fans outside Gillette Stadium before a New England Patriots game. But when the Foxboro venue becomes "Boston Stadium" for the World Cup this summer, fans will have to leave their grills and coolers at home.

"Please note that the traditional "tailgating" (eating and drinking around parked cars) is not permitted for these events," the Boston Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup's website says.

The website also informs fans that "In Massachusetts, it is illegal to possess or drink from open containers of alcohol in public spaces."

WBZ-TV has reached out to the host committee and Gillette Stadium for comment on the "no tailgating" policy.

Parking around the stadium will be drastically reduced for the World Cup. Instead of the usual 20,000 parking spots available for Patriots games and concerts, there will only be 5,000 spots for cars.

Organizers point to security concerns as the reason for fewer parking spaces, as the World Cup requires a larger safety perimeter around the stadium. Hospitality events will also take up additional space in the parking lots.

Ticketholders are instead urged to take public transportation to the stadium. The MBTA is selling $80 round-trip train tickets between Boston's South Station and Foxboro Station. The T expects to transport up to 20,000 fans for each match on 14 Commuter Rail trains.

Foxboro isn't the only place where tailgating is prohibited for the World Cup. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey won't allow tailgating or any parking at all because the lots are being used for other purposes, NJ.com reports.

Boston Stadium will host seven World Cup matches between June 13 and July 9.