World Cup MBTA train ticket price announced; T says it will be more affordable than driving

The price for the special World Cup MBTA Commuter Rail train from Boston's South Station to Foxboro's Gillette Stadium will be even more expensive than previously reported, the T confirmed Monday.

Round-trip tickets for the "Boston Stadium Train" will be $80 and go on sale Wednesday, April 8 at 11 a.m., only on the mTicket app.

The Athletic reported last month that tickets would be $75 or more as the MBTA looks to recover $35 million in costs for upgrades to Foxboro Station ahead of the summer soccer tournament.

The T said the tickets will be good for travel on the entire Commuter Rail network on match days. Typically, special event trains to Gillette Stadium for New England Patriots games, New England Revolution matches and concerts are $20 round trip.

"Compared to driving, parking, and event-day traffic delays, Commuter Rail provides a predictable and more affordable way to travel to and from matches," the MBTA said in a statement.

Fans who may already be paying thousands of dollars to attend a match have not been happy about the reported ticket price. A group supporting soccer fans in England and Wales said in March that World Cup attendees "should be welcomed and not seen as a constant cash cow."

The T has said it will transport 20,000 fans on 14 Commuter Rail trains for each of the seven matches scheduled in June and July. Customers of all ages must have a valid match ticket to ride.

Ticket availability is limited. Tickets for the five Group Stage matches are going on sale Wednesday, while the round of 32 and quarterfinal matches will be go on sale later.

"Passengers are encouraged to purchase as early as possible," the T said. "Train ticket sales will close once the maximum capacity is reached."

About 2,300 people took the special trains from Boston to Gillette on March 26 for a friendly match between France and Brazil. Those tickets cost $30 for a round-trip ride.

People on board say they were happy to avoid the traffic nightmare that unfolded on I-95 and Route 1.

"The MBTA crew definitely did a good job out there and back," David Matheney from Tennessee said. "We definitely looked at Ubers and saw that the highway was definitely backed up. The train was great."