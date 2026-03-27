World Cup MBTA train tickets to Gillette Stadium will reportedly be $75 or more as T looks to recover costs

The MBTA is reportedly planning to charge $75 or more for round-trip train tickets to Gillette Stadium for the World Cup, far more than what sports fans who take the Commuter Rail to Foxboro are used to paying.

The Athletic was the first to report on the planned price hike.

An MBTA spokesperson refused to confirm the $75 ticket price to CBS News Boston Friday. But the agency says it has poured a lot of money into getting ready for the World Cup, and it's aiming to get some of that back with the increased ticket costs.

"The MBTA has taken on a $35 million project to upgrade Foxboro Station in advance of this World Cup, including making it fully accessible," the agency said in a statement. "The T plans to run an unprecedented amount of service for the World Cup, mobilizing up to 20,000 riders to and from each match, and we're excited to serve the global community of soccer fans coming to Massachusetts."

The price will be revealed by April 8, when the special train tickets go on sale in the MBTA's mTicket app.

Typically, round-trip train tickets to Gillette Stadium for New England Patriots games, New England Revolution matches, and concerts are $20. Tickets were $30 for Thursday's friendly match at the stadium between Brazil and France, and about 2,300 fans took advantage of four special trains.

Criticism from World Cup fans

The Football Supporters' Association, a group supporting soccer fans in England and Wales, is among those criticizing the potentially steep price for World Cup train tickets in Massachusetts.

"We await official mobility plans for each host city at the World Cup. Naturally, we sincerely hope this doesn't transpire," the group said in response to The Athletic article. "This must be revisited if true, supporters should be welcomed and not seen as a constant cash cow for as long as the World Cup goes on."

The T has said it's committed to moving 20,000 passengers on up to 14 trains between Boston and Foxboro via Commuter Rail for each of the seven World Cup matches in June and July. Unlike typical special event trains that make multiple stops, the World Cup trains will be nonstop from Boston's South Station to Foxboro Station before and after matches.

World Cup parking at Gillette Stadium

Thinking of driving to Foxboro instead? Parking will be reduced drastically around Gillette Stadium for World Cup matches.

Instead of the usual 20,000 parking spots that are available for Patriots games, there will only be 5,000 spots for World Cup fan parking. T officials say a wider safety perimeter is needed around the stadium for security reasons, as well as hospitality events that will take up space in the parking areas.