Watch Live: Karen Read's defense attorneys begin their case at trial

The Karen Read trial is now in the hands of the defense, which called its first witness today. The prosecution rested its case in the high-profile Massachusetts murder trial on Thursday after weeks of testimony from 38 witnesses.

Testimony in Dedham's Norfolk Superior Court started at about 9:30 a.m. after Judge Beverly Cannone meets with the attorneys. You can stream the trial live on CBS News Boston or in the video player above.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton in January 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Her first trial in 2024 ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Defense calls crash reconstruction expert

The first witness called by the defense attorney Alan Jackson was Matthew DiSogra, a digital forensics expert who specializes in car data and crash reconstruction.

DiSorga said he analyzed prosecution witness Shanon Burgess' original report on data from Read's Lexus SUV on the night she allegedly hit and killed O'Keefe. Burgess had testified that Read drove in reverse around 12:32 a.m., almost the exact same time O'Keefe's cellphone stopped moving.

Jackson asked DiSogra whether O'Keefe could have locked his phone prior to the reverse event recorded on Read's car. DiSogra said no, the "lock event" happened after.

But when taking into account Burgess' updated report an how to calculate the difference between O'Keefe's phone clock and the SUV's clock, DiSogra noted that a few scenarios show that O'Keefe could have locked his phone before an alleged collision.

"Is there any ability to say to a degree of scientific certainty that the ... event occurred after the last physical interaction with John O'Keefe's phone?" Jackson asked.

"Yes, three out of the 30 possibilities would result in that," DiSorga said.

Karen Read's defense

Read said outside court on Thursday that the defense expects its case to last one-and-a-half to two weeks. Last year, the defense called all of its witnesses over the course of just two days.

It remains to be seen whether the defense will call key witnesses from the last trial who were not called by the prosecution this time around, including former 34 Fairview Road homeowner Brian Albert, federal agent Brian Higgins or fired Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor.

A WBZ-TV legal analyst expects that Jackson will handle the majority of the defense's case.

Karen Read's lawyer asks judge for not guilty finding

Before jurors entered court on Friday, Jackson moved for a required finding of not guilty on all charges, a typical motion at this stage of a trial. He argued that there's no evidence that a collision occurred between Read's SUV and O'Keefe.

"No reasonable jury could find Karen Read guilty, he said. "This case never should have been brought in the first place."

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan countered that "any reasonable person could find that her conduct that night created a plain and strong likelihood of death."

Cannone immediately denied the defense's motion.

Michael Proctor's text messages

The prosecution on Friday filed a motion opposing any efforts by the defense to call four witnesses to stand who were in group chats with Proctor, arguing that the testimony would be "inadmissible hearsay."

"Michael Proctor is available to testify and could authenticate and perhaps adopt and acknowledge the statements sought to be introduced," prosecutors wrote.

In the first trial, Proctor admitted he sent "unprofessional and regrettable" text messages about the case, including texts that called Read a "whackjob [expletive]" and saying "hopefully she kills herself."

Prosecution rests in Karen Read case

The final witness for the prosecution was crash reconstructionist Judson Welcher, a biomechanical engineer for Aperture LLC who was subject to intense cross-examination by the defense. Welcher's testimony included videos that showed him dressing up like O'Keefe on the night he died and performing tests with an SUV similar to Read's Lexus.

Before resting, Brennan played a documentary interview clip for the jury. In the video, Read remembers a conversation she had with defense attorney David Yannetti shortly after O'Keefe's death.

"Did he come and hit the back of my car, and I hit him in the knee and he's drunk and passed out and asphyxiated or something?" Read said in the clip. "You know, what if I ran his foot over, or what if I clipped him in the knee and he passed out or went to care for himself and threw up or passed out?"