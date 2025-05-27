Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes as prosecution's case nears end

The Karen Read trial is back inside Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a week as the prosecution could be entering the final days of its case. Accident reconstructionist Dr. Judson Welcher from Aperture LLC is on the stand.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above.

The defense could get the case at some point in the coming days. Read told reporters outside of court recently that Welcher is expected to be the prosecution's final witness. Lawyers cannot confirm what other witnesses may take the stand or when because they remain under a gag order.

The prosecution accuses Read of hitting and killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating at the time, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside Brian Albert's home in Canton, Massachusetts after a night of heavy drinking in 2022. Read argues she is being framed and O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home at 34 Fairview Road. She has pleaded not guilty.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has been questioning the majority of witnesses. Alan Jackson has questioned most witnesses on cross-examination for the defense, with David Yannetti and Bob Alessi questioning some as well.

Dr. Judson Welcher testifies

Welcher began his work in the case in September 2024. Welcher works with Shanon Burgess, who testified over two days last week about data from Read's Lexus SUV. Burgess faced tense cross-examination about his professional credentials and how he compiled data.

Burgess testified that there was a difference of about 21 to 29 seconds between the time on Read's Lexus and the time on O'Keefe's cellphone.

Welcher said that when factoring in that variance, the time on the final event from Read's Lexus in front of 34 Fairview Road is an approximate match for the final time O'Keefe's cellphone is locked for the final time.

Welcher testified that Read's SUV traveled backwards at about 23.9 miles per hour backwards for at least 54 feet.

Who is Judson Welcher?

Welcher has a PhD in biomedical engineering and wrote a peer-reviewed paper on sideswipe crashes. He said about 10% of his work involves pedestrian impacts.

Welcher wrote a paper on Toyota data recorders, the same company that makes the Lexus equipment. He has been an accredited accident reconstructionist since February 1995.

"Generally, my job is to look at data and see what the data shows. I have no dog in this fight. I don't quite frankly care. What I'm doing is trying to do a good engineering job, which is looking at the data and drawing sound principles and sound conclusions from the data," Welcher said.

Welcher said he personally looked at Read's SUV, O'Keefe's SUV, the Albert home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, and purchased a 2021 Lexus for testing.

"It's always good when possible to inspect everything you can inspect," Welcher said.

Dr. Judson Welcher from Aperture LLC. CBS Boston

Witness questioned without jury present

Court was scheduled to begin for the day at 9 a.m., but there was a sidebar for about 30 minutes to start the day, followed by a recess. Around 10:25 a.m., Welcher took the stand to be questioned by Alessi without the jury present.

The line of questioning Tuesday was about changes Welcher made to his presentation in recent days based on an amended report by Burgess. The changes were critical because the prosecution says they bring into focus the timeline of when Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe.

After the hearing, jurors were brought in and Welcher took the stand again, this time with the jury present.

New Karen Read filing

In a new filing dated Monday, Read's attorneys submitted an amended witness list.

Matthew Coleman, Michael Arico, Nicholas David White, and Jonathan Diamandis were added to the defense's list of witnesses they intend to call. According to the filing, the witnesses were added "for the sole purpose of authenticating records."

Read said Tuesday those potential witnesses are friends of former Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor who could authenticate his text messages. It is not clear if the witnesses, or Proctor, will definitely be called to the stand by the defense.

Proctor was fired for his conduct handling Read's case, in part because of text messages he sent to friends, family and coworkers. In one of the messages, Proctor wrote that "hopefully she kills herself." Another text message showed that Proctor called Read a "whackjob [expletive]." Proctor himself testified in the first trial, calling the text messages "regrettable." It is not known if either the prosecution or defense will call Proctor during the retrial.

The messages were discovered as part of the Department of Justice's now-closed investigation into how police handled Read's case.

Karen Read trial schedule

Full days of testimony are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. A half day of testimony is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Judge Beverly Cannone delayed the start of Wednesday's witness testimony when she said an "issue" came to her attention that required her to question every juror individually at sidebar. When court proceedings resumed, all jurors were still present, though two had changed seats.

Last week's witnesses included a forensic analyst discussing the movement of Read's Lexus SUV, a brain surgeon, and a crime lab analyst.