Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues with cross-examination of crash expert Judson Welcher

Crash reconstructionist Judson Welcher, a key prosecution witness in the high-profile Karen Read trial, is back on the witness stand for a third day of testimony on Thursday inside Norfolk Superior Court.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Welcher first took the stand on Tuesday for questioning from special prosecutor Hank Brennan. Defense attorney Bob Alessi began cross-examination Wednesday morning and continued through the end of the day. When jurors left on Wednesday, Alessi told the judge he was about halfway through his questioning of Welcher.

Court is only scheduled to go until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to a juror appointment instead of the usual 4 p.m. Judge Beverly Cannone told attorneys she is hopeful Welcher can finish testifying on Thursday so he doesn't have to come back a fourth day, but added she will not rush the testimony as Alessi said this is a critical witness for the defense.

Who is Judson Welcher?

Welcher works as a biomechanical engineer for Aperture LLC.

Read said recently that Welcher is expected to be the final prosecution witness, but attorneys are under a gag order so they cannot confirm the order of witnesses.

The prosecution says Welcher's testimony proves Read hit Boston police officer John O'Keefe with her Lexus SUV on the night of January 29, 2022 outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton. They accuse Read of leaving O'Keefe to die in the snow after a night of heavy drinking.

Read's defense says O'Keefe was not hit by a vehicle. Instead, they argue he was killed during a fight inside the home then dragged outside.

Read, whose first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial due to hung jury, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.