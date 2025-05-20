Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues with expert cross-examined over Lexus data

The Karen Read trial is resuming Tuesday with a 19th day of witness testimony inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. Forensic analyst Shanon Burgess will be back on the stand for more cross-examination over his report on data from Read's Lexus SUV on the night prosecutors say she hit and killed John O'Keefe.

You can watch testimony live on CBS News Boston when it begins at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating, with her SUV in January 2022 after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense says O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside and left in the yard.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan called Burgess as a witness on Monday. Burgess, a forensic analyst from Aperture LLC, testified that Read's Lexus drove in reverse around 12:32 a.m. on January 29, 2022. A prior witness testified that O'Keefe's cellphone stopped moving at almost the exact time.

Defense attorney Bob Alessi began a tense cross-examination on Monday. Burgess was still on the stand when court ended for the day, so the forensic analyst returned a day later.

Shanon Burgess testimony

Alessi focused Monday on Burgess' academic credentials, noting that he does not have a bachelor's degree despite starting to study for that degree in 2008.

The defense attorney also highlighted that Burgess changed his report to adjust his timeline of events based on the different clocks on Read's Lexus and O'Keefe's phone only two weeks ago.

"So in approximately 10 years, this is the first time you've submitted an amended supplemental report in the middle of a trial?" Alessi asked.

"A supplemental report, correct," Burgess said.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Her first trial ended with a mistrial due to hung jury in 2024.