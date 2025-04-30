Watch Live: Jen McCabe continues testimony in Karen Read trial

Jen McCabe, a key witness in the Karen Read trial, is back on the stand Wednesday during the seventh day of witness testimony in Norfolk Superior Court.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV during a blizzard after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow. Read's first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury.

She has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

McCabe first took the stand Tuesday as a prosecution witness. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan is questioning her.

Who is Jen McCabe?

Brian and Nicole Albert owned 34 Fairview Road in Canton at the time of O'Keefe's death. His body was found in the yard of the home near the flagpole. Nicole Albert is McCabe's sister.

McCabe went out with Karen Read and Kerry Roberts just before 6 a.m. on January 29, 2022 to search for O'Keefe. The women found his body in the snow and called police.

Read's defense argues that she is being framed by several people, including law enforcement. They say O'Keefe was actually killed in a fight inside Brian Albert's home, then dragged outside. Defense attorneys attempted to show during Read's first trial that McCabe played a key role in what they say was a coverup.

Jen McCabe testifies on April 30, 2025 in the Karen Read trial. CBS Boston

Karen Read trial latest

Ian Whiffin, a forensic cellphone expert, completed his testimony on Tuesday before McCabe took the stand.

After McCabe stepped down for the day, a hearing was held without jurors present, centered around two crash reconstruction experts who were hired as part of the now-closed federal investigation into how police handled O'Keefe's death. Judge Beverly Cannone ruled that the witnesses will be allowed to testify as they did in the first trial, but admonished attorneys for "repeated and deliberate" reciprocal discovery violations.

"No more nonsense. Let's just try this case," Cannone said.