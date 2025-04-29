Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes with cross-examination of cellphone expert

The Karen Read trial is back in court Tuesday for a sixth day of witness testimony with a cellphone expert back on the stand for cross-examination expected about Jen McCabe's Google search and John O'Keefe's movements the night of his death.

Read is facing trial for a second time and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Prosecutors say she hit and killed O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating, with her SUV and left him to die outside a Canton home during a blizzard. Read's defense has argued law enforcement and several other people are working to frame her.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan, who was not involved in the first trial, has handled direct questioning of witnesses.

Ian Whiffin cross-examination

Court ended for the day Monday as defense attorney Bob Alessi was cross-examining Ian Whiffin, who works for Cellebrite, a company that does forensic phone extractions. Whiffin was back on the stand to start the day Tuesday.

Whiffin testified about the timing of key witness McCabe's Google search about how long it would take someone to die in the cold, saying it happened after 6 a.m. on January 29, 2022. Defense attorneys have said McCabe made the search at 2:27 a.m., hours before O'Keefe's body was found.

According to Whiffin, the search registered at 2:27 a.m. because McCabe opened an internet browser tab, then hours later used the same tab for the search she said was made at Read's request.

Whiffin also testified that based on his analysis, on the night he died O'Keefe's phone never left the area of the flag pole in the yard outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton after he arrived at Brian Albert's home. O'Keefe's body was found in the snow near the flag pole.

Did John O'Keefe enter 34 Fairview Road?

The prosecution attempted to use Whiffin's testimony to show that O'Keefe never went inside the home after getting out of Read's SUV. The defense has argued that he was killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside and left in the lawn.

Whiffin's direct testimony also attempted to show that the temperature of O'Keefe's cellphone battery also shows he never made it inside the house.

Alessi highlighted Tuesday that in Whiffin's report he notes that when O'Keefe's phone arrived at 34 Fairview Road, the device turned in a westerly direction toward the home. Whiffin wrote in his report that it was "difficult to say with any degree of certainty if the device actually moved."

On Monday, Whiffin displayed a satellite image of 34 Fairview Road, which was owned at the time by Brian Albert. The photograph included dots that give a general area where the phone was located throughout the night.

During cross-examination, Alessi noted that Whiffin did not include a second photo from his report that also has circles showing a wider range based on the data of where the phone may have been. Alessi said that when the circles are shown, "a substantial amount of the house" is included.

"Interesting and notable, you did not include that depiction in your timeline that you discussed with the jury yesterday, did you? But it was important enough or you to put that depiction in your report," Alessi said.

Whiffin was asked if based on that photograph if the phone could have been in the house.

"Based on the low accuracy information yes," Whiffin said.

A graphic created by Ian Whiffin, depicting possible locations of John O'Keefe's phone on the night he died. CBS Boston

Karen Read trial latest

On Monday, two crash reconstruction experts who were hired as part of the now-closed federal investigation into the handling of O'Keefe's death were questioned without the jury present at the request of Judge Beverly Cannone.

Also on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court said it will not take up Read's appeal of the verdict in her first trial.

