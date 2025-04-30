Judge says Aidan "Turtleboy" Kearney is "walking on thin ice" as he considers revoking bail

A judge is currently deciding if Aidan Kearney, one of Karen Read's biggest supporters, should be held in jail. Kearney, a blogger known as "Turtleboy", faced a fourth attempt by the state to revoke his bail.

It happened in a courtroom next door to Read's trial in Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Kearney was indicted last year for allegedly intimidating witnesses in Read's case. Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV during a blizzard in 2022.

Comments about State Police trooper

Prosecutors say Kearney's recent comments about Massachusetts State Police Lt. Brian Tully and his family violate his bail terms.

"I hope they all [expletive] die in a fire. [Expletive] them. If I found out tomorrow that Brian Tully was burned alive in the most painful way possible, I would be so happy," Kearney said in a live video on YouTube, according to prosecutors.

Lt. Tully is expected to testify in Read's trial.

In his comments, Kearney suggested Jesus spoke to him and that Jesus would want "revenge." That word was at the center of the judge's questioning during the hearing.

Aidan Kearney appears in Norfolk Superior Court on April 30, 2025. CBS Boston

"You're walking on kind of thin ice," Judge Michael Doolin said. "The issue is always how far does the First Amendment take you and when does it become intimidation of a witness. The word revenge, some of those other words that are on that tape, are getting very, very close."

Kearney says it was "satire"

Following court, Kearney wrote off the comments as satire.

"Obviously Jesus doesn't preach revenge. That's what makes the comment funny," Kearney said. "It's absolutely ridiculous we are having to sit in a real courtroom and explain that, no, actually Jesus isn't a revengeful person. He's quite the opposite. That's what makes it funny. That's called satire."

The judge is going to make a decision on Kearney's bail within two weeks.