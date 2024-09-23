Investigator in Karen Read trial to forfeit vacation days over handling of Trooper Michael Proctor's texts

CANTON – State Police Sergeant Yuriy Bukhenik, who was one of the lead investigators in John O'Keefe's death, forfeited five vacation days following an internal affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department confirmed Monday.

Bukhenik was the subject of an internal affairs investigation that state police announced shortly after the trial against Karen Read ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Trooper Proctor's text messages

The investigation was prompted because of State Trooper Michael Proctor's text messages about Karen Read, in which he referred to her as derogatory terms and said he hoped she'd commit suicide.

Those texts were sent to family, friends, and coworkers, Proctor testified. Proctor is on leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.

Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik, who worked with Proctor on the investigation into John O'Keefe's death, was in one of the group chats in which Proctor sent the inappropriate text messages.

Bukhenik forfeits 5 vacation days

State Police released the final outcome of Bukhenik's internal affairs investigation Monday, in which he was disciplined by forfeiting five vacation days.

Massachusetts State Police trooper Yuriy Bukhenik testifies during Karen Read's trial, Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham Mass. David McGlynn/New York Post via AP

Sgt. Bukhenik "did fail to conform to work standards established for his rank, title, or position" when he "failed to properly supervise and/or counsel a subordinate for sending inappropriate correspondence regarding an ongoing investigation," the report from current MSP Colonel Mawn read.

Bukhenik should have both reprimanded Proctor and reported the texts, the Colonel wrote.

The outcome of Trooper Proctor's investigation has not yet been revealed. He has not been allowed to work as a state trooper in the meantime.