Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado touched down in southwestern New Hampshire, National Weather Service confirms

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Possible tornado causes damage in New Hampshire
Possible tornado causes damage in New Hampshire 02:07

KEENE, N.H. - A tornado did indeed touch down in New Hampshire during Thursday's storms, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The NWS office in Gray, Maine told WBZ-TV meteorologist and executive weather producer Terry Eliasen that the tornado hit the Keene, New Hampshire area. According to the storm survey team, the damage was consistent with an EF 1 tornado that had maximum winds of 90 to 95 mph.

A trained spotter had reported that a funnel cloud reached the ground with rapid rotation in Roxbury, New Hampshire, just south of Keene at 2:54 p.m.

It was not photographed or recorded on video, so the National Weather Service went to southwestern New Hampshire Friday morning to survey the damage from Keene to Dublin, N.H. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.