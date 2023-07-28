Tornado touched down in southwestern New Hampshire, National Weather Service confirms
KEENE, N.H. - A tornado did indeed touch down in New Hampshire during Thursday's storms, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
The NWS office in Gray, Maine told WBZ-TV meteorologist and executive weather producer Terry Eliasen that the tornado hit the Keene, New Hampshire area. According to the storm survey team, the damage was consistent with an EF 1 tornado that had maximum winds of 90 to 95 mph.
A trained spotter had reported that a funnel cloud reached the ground with rapid rotation in Roxbury, New Hampshire, just south of Keene at 2:54 p.m.
It was not photographed or recorded on video, so the National Weather Service went to southwestern New Hampshire Friday morning to survey the damage from Keene to Dublin, N.H.
