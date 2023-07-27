Possible tornado spotted in Roxbury, New Hampshire, damage reported in nearby Dublin

What to do during a tornado warning

What to do during a tornado warning

What to do during a tornado warning

ROXBURY, N.H.– A possible tornado has been seen by a trained spotter in Roxbury, New Hampshire, just south of Keene, leaving damage throughout the area.

RELATED: Tracking potential Thursday severe weather

There have been reports of trees and wires down in parts of Dublin and Marlboro, New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service said that damage has been reported to a school building in Dublin.

Reports of trees down on Dublin Road with school building damage in Dublin NH and at least a dozen trees down including some on cars at Marlboro NH at Marlboro NH Auto Sales. #nhwx @jimcantore — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) July 27, 2023

Spotters also reported a funnel cloud in nearby Keene.

Dublin police said Route 101 is closed in the area of Lake Road in both directions due to large trees, wires, and a snapped telephone pole blocking the roadway. Drivers should seek alternative routes.

The National Weather Service said it will survey the damage "near Keene to Dublin" on Friday morning.

A tornado warning was issued for part of Hillsboro and Cheshire counties in New Hampshire until 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. It has since expired.

You can monitor current weather conditions on the radar.

Click here for more information on how to stay safe during a tornado warning.

The National Weather Service previously issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southern New England until 8 p.m.

The combination of very high dewpoints and strong shear (winds veering as you go up in altitude) has raised the level of concern for the potential of a few tornadoes as well as some straight-line wind damage through Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.