Tartan Army devastated to leave Boston after World Cup matches, "You've been the best hosts"

Scotland may have lost 0-1 to Morocco in a World Cup match at Boston Stadium on Friday, but the thing the Tartan Army was most upset about? Leaving New England.

"The Boston people have been extra special and the police. The police have stood back and let us enjoy ourselves, and it's been fantastic," said Tartan Army member Raymond Hadden.

Scots said they were "gutted" to leave Massachusetts, which has welcomed them with open arms. The Tartan Army has brought kilts, bagpipes, and even temporary changes to public drinking laws in Boston. There is no doubt that the Scots have left their mark. They have even drunk bars out of beer, placed cones on top of statues, and brought cheer to the entire region.

"Love you guys, love this place. Brilliant. You've been the best hosts," said Paul Morton from Edinburgh.

"Boston's gonna miss us," one Scot laughed.

But the Tartan Army must move on to Miami to support their team. The next match is scheduled for Wednesday against Brazil, but they are hoping that Scotland moves on to the Round of 32 so they can come back to Boston.

"We're gutted, but I think we're still gonna go through so it's all good," said Morton.

Morocco's fans rode the high of the team's first 2026 World Cup win. The team had previously tied against Brazil.

Omar Boutahar, from Saudi Arabia, brought his sons to the match. He said that watching the match with them made the win all the more special.

"The memories being built up. They will remember this. The tickets were so expensive. I don't want to tell my wife how much it cost," Boutahar said.

Morocco will face Haiti in Atlanta on Wednesday.