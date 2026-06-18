Here's why Scotland fans are putting traffic cones on Boston statues during the World Cup

Scotland soccer fans have taken over Boston during the 2026 World Cup, and members of the fan base known as the Tartan Army have brought one of their home country's unique traditions with them.

Since the start of the World Cup, Scotland fans have been a major hit on social media, with viral videos showing them embracing Boston culture.

One piece of Scottish culture that Bostonians may have noticed is the placement of plastic orange traffic cones on famous statues around the city.

The cones have been spotted on the heads the Bill Russell statue outside Boston City Hall, the Make Way for Ducklings display in Public Garden, and more.

Scotland fans are pictured with the statue of Celtics legend Bill Russell with a traffic cone on his head in Boston ahead of their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C match against Haiti, on June 13, 2026, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

According to the BBC, in the Scottish city of Glasgow, a tradition began in the late 1980s where "late night revellers" began to put cones on the statue of Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington, and his horse Copenhagen.

Initially, the Glasgow City Council viewed the prank as an act of vandalism and would remove the cones. But every time the cones were removed from the statue, they were promptly replaced with new ones by pranksters.

"Now it's just our famous statue with a cone on its head. Lots of tourists come take pictures of it. So that's the idea of why everyone's doing it to your statues here," said Billy McKechnie, a member of Tartan Army.

Participating in the World Cup for the first time in 28 years, Scotland earned a win in its first match at Gillette Stadium, which is known as Boston Stadium for the tournament.

Scotland next takes on Morocco Friday at 6 p.m. in Foxboro.

Tartan Army will then leave Boston for Miami. That's where Scotland takes on Brazil June 24 to close out group play.