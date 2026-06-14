Boston embracing takeover by Scotland supporters for World Cup: "Our new kilted overlords"

From sunrise to sunset, they have been hard to miss. As World Cup excitement continues across Greater Boston, tens of thousands of Scottish supporters known as the "Tartan Army" have filled the city's streets, pubs and tourist attractions, bringing their signature kilts, bagpipes and celebratory spirit with them.

Their presence has become such a fixture around the city that one local joked in a Reddit post, "I for one welcome our new kilted overlords."

The Scottish fans say Boston's hospitality has made the city feel like a home away from home.

"You guys are really welcoming. It's kind of like feeling at home," said Alan Swanson, who's visiting from Scotland with family.

"So welcoming, everybody's so friendly, people stop you in the street and want to talk to you. It's just like being back home to be honest," said Steven Wood.

"It's just the friendliness of it. You know, you meet people and they're willing to tell you where to go, how to get there, that kind of thing. Even your police are very friendly," said Alfred Henney.

Seeing the tourist sights in Boston

Visitors have spent their time enjoying the city's atmosphere, hot weather, drinks and local food, while also taking in some of Boston's most famous attractions.

"We're going to do a little bit of touristy things this week, Freedom Trail, maybe the Duck Tour or something like that because why not come to Boston and experience the things that is famous for," Wood added.

Others have sought out some of the city's more unusual spots, like the infamous "Cop Slide" near City Hall Plaza. On Sunday, dozens in Scotland kits made their way down the metal.

Bringing the Scots back

The Scottish celebrations have also gained attention online, with videos of fans singing and gathering around the city spreading widely on social media.

Many locals are embracing the festive atmosphere, while others are already looking for ways to entice Scottish visitors back to Boston even after the World Cup ends.

"They are having a time here! Fun to watch," posted X user Nancy Shaw.

"I think we need to find a way to keep the Scots in Boston. Like, forever," posted X user @HeyRatty.

"After we left the Euros. I said, the Germans got on so well, they were like, can we just make this a yearly thing that you come over and visit us? So if Boston want us back, we'll happily open an invitation and come back over," Wood laughed.

The celebrations are expected to continue, with Scotland scheduled to play another match in Foxboro on Friday.

"It's like that everywhere we go, we sort of take over, really friendly people and atmosphere and the Boston people have taken us too as well, so I appreciate that and there's more to come too, there's more coming over next weekend, so it'll be good fun," said Scotland fan Scott Duthie.