Guide to the official FIFA Fan Festival in Boston

Boston is hosting the FIFA Fan Festival throughout group play, inviting soccer fans to enjoy 2026 World Cup matches in the heart of the city.

The festival is free to the public, but fans were required to register in advance and entry is subject to the event reaching capacity.

Here's what to know about the fan event.

Where is the official FIFA Fan Festival in Boston?

The official FIFA Fan Festival is taking place at City Hall Plaza in Boston's Government Center, located at 1 City Hall Square.

The fan festival is a short walk from Faneuil Hall Marketplace and the city's North End.

When is the official FIFA Fan Festival in Boston?

Boston's fan festival is scheduled to take place over 16 days, spanning group play. The first day of the festival is Friday, June 12 and the final event is on Saturday, June 27.

Here are all of the dates and times:

Friday, June 12 - 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 - 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 14 - 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Monday, June 15 - 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16 - 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17 - 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 - 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19 - 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 - 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 - 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Monday, June 22 - 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 - 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 - 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 - 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, June 26 - 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 - 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

More information is available on the World Cup Boston website.

What is happening at the official FIFA Fan Festival in Boston?

Event organizers say the festival is designed as "a true community celebration" that "will showcase the energy, diversity, and creativity of the region."

In addition to watching the matches, fans will be able to enjoy soccer-themed activities and entertainment.

There will also be a curated food and beverage program to showcase local flavors of Boston.

According to the event's website, a cultural showcase will highlight local artists, musicians, and performers.

Friday, June 12 - Grooversity

Saturday, June 13 - La Diáspora Combo, Freda Rara

Sunday, June 14 - Louder than Milk, Miranda Rae

Monday, June 15 - Deejay Pius, DJ Mike, DÅN

Tuesday, June 16 - Lisa Bello, Meta Movements, Rhett Price

Wednesday, June 17 - Zumix

Thursday, June 18 - Veronica Robles and her All Women Mariachi Band

Friday, June 19 - DJ SuperSmashBroz, KS Dance Studio

Saturday, June 20 - ESHANI – Fletchers, Candace Persuasion, Diaspora Dance Collective

Sunday, June 21 - DJ Real P, DJ Shy

Monday, June 22 - The Ray Liriano Experience, Tenille Ja'Nae, Ritmo Canela Academy of Performing Arts

Tuesday, June 23 - Safiya, Borga's Band

Wednesday, June 24 - aNova Brazil Drumming Ensemble, Zaira

Thursday, June 25 - FM Collective, International Show-Roy Studmire

Friday, June 26 - Mas Tombar, Legends of Summer

Saturday, June 27 - Sullivan School Irish Step

Opening weekend will include three headline acts. DJ Bones will take the stage at 2 p.m. to perform on June 12, followed by Autumn Drive at 6:30 p.m. Skerryvore will take the stage on June 13 at 2 p.m.

How to get to the official FIFA Fan Festival in Boston?

World Cup planners say they "strongly encourage" fans to take public transit to the fan festival.

Green Line and Blue Line trains travel directly to Government Center. The Orange Line can bring riders to State or Haymarket, which are both about a five-minute walk. Anyone taking the Red Line can go to Downtown Crossing and walk about 10 minutes to the festival.

MBTA bus routes 92 or 93 to Congress Street at North Street are also an option.

There's a World Cup guide and trip planner on the MBTA website with more information.

Organizers anticipate that streets downtown will be much busier than normal on match days.

In addition, local roads, walking and bicycle routes are expected to have temporary changes. Fans are asked to check ahead and leave extra time for travel.

Will the matches be broadcast at the official FIFA Fan Festival in Boston?

Fans will be able to watch all live match broadcasts during the festival.

Each day fans will be able to watch two or three matches broadcast live.