Boston is opening outdoor drinking areas during the World Cup. Here's how it works.

Boston is allowing outdoor drinking in two neighborhoods this summer while the city welcomes a wave of international visitors during the World Cup, Mayor Michelle Wu announced.

The social districts opened Friday and will run through July 31.

Boston public drinking zones

Patrons will be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages outdoors within designated areas at Union and Marshall streets in Downtown Boston's Block Historic District, as well as on Temple Place in Downtown Crossing.

According to the city, the initiative along with the decision to extend last call until 3 a.m. for the World Cup "is creating vibrancy for patrons and expanding opportunities for Boston businesses during one of the region's busiest summers in recent years."

"As Boston welcomes people from around the world to gather and enjoy our city this summer, these new social districts will create even more opportunities to build community and have fun responsibly," Wu said in a statement. "These districts help us open our streets in a safe environment for residents and visitors to enjoy themselves, 'sip and stroll,' and make lasting memories in our beautiful city."

Last week, Gov. Maura Healey signed a new law that allowed for cities and towns to create designated areas for public drinking.

How drinking zones work

In order to participate, businesses within the designated zones must file a one-day amendment application with the Boston Licensing Board that states they wish to be included in the districts.

Businesses cannot sell alcohol for public consumption until they receive approval from the Licensing Board.

Hours for the Union-Marshall Street Social District will be 9 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. The Temple Place Social District will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Drinks sold for public consumption will be in clear plastic containers with a sticker or other label that shows where they were sold. Businesses cannot sell more than one 16-ounce alcoholic beverage for public consumption per customer in a single transaction.

Outside alcohol cannot be brought into businesses.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to activate our downtown, support businesses, and create a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere in two of Boston's entertainment districts," Corean Reynolds, director of nightlife economy, said in a statement. "Both residents and tourists can benefit from these Social Districts. After the summer, we look forward to continuing our work creating a nightlife infrastructure that works for everyone."