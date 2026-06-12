Official World Cup watch parties are scheduled in these Massachusetts cities and towns

Cities and towns across Massachusetts will be setting up big screens for free, family friendly World Cup watch parties this summer.

The state this spring distributed $10 million in grants to communities "to support fan celebrations and community watch party events."

Here's where you can find official World Cup watch parties in Massachusetts for the tournament.

FIFA Fan Festival Boston at City Hall Plaza

The main gathering spot for viewing the World Cup in Boston is the official FIFA Fan Festival at City Hall Plaza.

It will be open daily between June 12 and June 27, broadcasting two to three matches per day. When matches aren't being shown, there will be performances on stage from local artists and musicians.

Admission to the fan festival is free, but advance online registration is required.

Elsewhere in the city, community watch parties will be held at Dorchester's Town Field (June 15 Spain vs. Cabo Verde), Boston Common (June 19 Brazil vs. Haiti) and East Boston Memorial Stadium (June 27 Colombia vs. Portugal).

Worcester World Cup watch parties

The city of Worcester will broadcast World Cup games on four days on the Worcester Common. There will be local food vendors, music and family activities.

Admission is free but fans are asked to pre-register online.

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco, Haiti vs. Scotland (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

June 23: England vs. Ghana (3 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

July 14: Semi-Final (2 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

July 19: Final (1 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Cambridge United World Cup watch parties

Cambridge is hosting seven free outdoor World Cup viewing parties around the city for each match that is played in Foxboro.

"Each gathering features live match screenings on a big outdoor screen, cultural entertainment, face painting, soccer activities, and food from local Cambridge restaurants and vendors, many representing the cultures of the nations playing that day," organizers said in a statement.

June 13 Haiti vs. Scotland: 65 Sidney St. in Cambridgeport (6 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

June 16 Iraq vs. Norway: Harvard Square (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

June 19 Scotland vs. Morocco: Cambridge Street between Springfield and Prospect streets (4 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

June 23 England vs. Ghana: Kendall/MIT open space (3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

June 26 Norway vs. France: Citywide Dance Party in Central Square (3 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

June 29 Round of 32: Donnelly Field (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

July 9 Quarterfinals: Cambridge Crossing (4 p.m.)

Revere World Cup watch parties

Revere is planning outdoor watch parties at Revere Beach, Suffolk Downs, Harry Della Russo Stadium and the Shirley Ave. municipal lot.

Revere's World Cup watch party schedule City of Revere

The watch parties are free and open to all. They kick off on June 12, when Team USA plays Paraguay and run through the final on July 19.

Fiesta Futbol Chelsea 2026

Chelsea Square will host "Fiesta Futbol Chelsea 2026." An event website calendar shows multiple matches scheduled for nearly every day of the tournament, starting on June 11.

"Visitors can expect an outdoor large-screen viewing experience, local food vendors, music, and community programming that reflects the energetic cultures and traditions of the city's diverse community," the city says.

Brockton soccer watch parties

Brockton is hosting two World Cup watch parties at Campanelli Stadium for fans to cheer on Cape Verde and Haiti. Tickets will be required.

June 24: Haiti vs. Morocco (6 p.m.)

June 26: Norway vs. France and Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (3 p.m.)

Quincy World Cup watch party

The city of Quincy is holding a World Cup watch party on the weekend of June 19-20 at Kilroy Square.

June 19: USA vs. Australia and Scotland vs. Morocco (2 p.m.)

June 20: Netherlands vs. Sweden and Germany vs. Ivory Coast (12 p.m.)

Everett World Cup watch party

Everett is hosting a free watch party for Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rivergreen Park.

Marlboro, Franklin World Cup watch parties

The MetroWest Boston Visitors Bureau is organizing World Cup watch parties in Marlboro and Franklin. Tickets are free, but online registration is required.

The Marlboro fan zone will be at the Kelleher Field complex.

June 11: Mexico vs. South Africa (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

June 12: USA Vs. Paraguay (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco and Haiti vs. Scotland (5 p.m. - 11 p.m.)

Later in the month, Franklin will host watch parties on the Franklin Town Common

June 24: Switzerland vs. Canada and Scotland vs. Brazil (2 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany and Tunisia vs. Netherlands (3 p.m. - 9 p.m.)

Lexington World Cup watch party

Lexington is planning soccer watch parties every day from June 16 to June 26 with a big screen on the Visitors Center Lawn. The town is expecting 800 to 1,000 visitors or more per day to attend.

Watch parties will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. each day.

Lynn World Cup watch party

Lynn is hosting a watch party for Brazil vs. Haiti on June 19 at the Lynn Auditorium. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Swampscott World Cup viewing parties

Swampscott is hosting free watch parties for several matches on the Swampscott Town Hall lawn.

June 17: England vs. Croatia (4 p.m.)

June 19: USA vs. Australia (3 p.m.)

June 22: Argentina vs. Austria (1 p.m.)

June 26: France vs. Norway (3 p.m.)

June 27: Colombia vs. Portugal (7:30 p.m.)

Burlington World Cup watch parties

Burlington is partnering with local restaurants for two official World Cup watch parties.

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay at Tony C's Sprots Bar (9 p.m.)

June 26: France vs. Norway at Common Craft (3 p.m.)