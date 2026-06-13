Boston hosts seven 2026 World Cup games at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Here's the schedule.

The 2026 World Cup has started and Boston is one of 11 cities in the United States hosting matches.

Seven will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, which is about 29 miles south of Boston. FIFA has renamed it Boston Stadium for the tournament.

The first match is on June 13, and the final one will be on July 9. The highest ranked teams playing at Gillette in the group stage will be third seed France and fourth seed England.

Full schedule for all 2026 World Cup matches in Boston

Here's the full schedule for Boston Stadium for your planning purposes, beginning with the five group stage matches.

Saturday, June 13 at 9 p.m.

Haiti (world ranking 83) v. Scotland (world ranking 42)

Tuesday, June 16 at 6 p.m.

Iraq (56) v. Norway (31)

Friday, June 19 at 6 p.m.

Scotland (42) v. Morocco (7)

Tuesday, June 23 at 4 p.m.

England (4) v. Ghana (73)

Friday, June 26 at 3 p.m.

Norway (31) v. France (3)

2026 World Cup Round of 32 in Boston

Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Teams to be announced.

2026 World Cup Quarterfinal in Boston

Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m.

Teams to be announced.

The 2026 World Cup tournament began on June 11 with two matches in Mexico. There are 48 teams to start the group stage. That's followed by the knockout stages with a round of 32, then 16, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

The World Cup final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

How long do World Cup matches usually last?

Each match lasts 90 minutes, broken up into two 45-minute halves.

Then comes stoppage time. Since the clock doesn't stop during a match, this accounts for the pauses in play. So, at the end of each half there are typically a few minutes of stoppage time added on before the half or match officially ends.

Group stage matches can end in a tie (also known as a draw).

According to FIFA regulations, in the knockout stages, if a match ends in a draw, extra time will be played for 30 minutes. That's two 15-minute periods and stoppage time. If the match is still tied, it will be decided by a best-of-five shootout. If there's still no winner, each round becomes sudden death.