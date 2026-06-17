More Tartan Army fans arrive in Boston as Scotland set for next Foxboro World Cup match

Reinforcements for the Tartan Army have officially arrived from Scotland.

Scottish soccer fans touched down on Wednesday at Boston Logan International Airport ahead of Scotland's second World Cup match against Morocco on Friday, bringing their signature kilts, chants and enthusiasm to the city.

"No Scotland, no party"

Greeting fellow supporters with cries of "No Scotland, no party," fans said they were ready to bolster Scotland's presence both in the stands and throughout Boston.

"We got the call a couple weeks ago that you were running out of beer and need some help, so that's why we're here. We're going to give a hand with that. We'll be drinking and partying hard," Scottish fan Ewen Burgess said.

The Scottish fans have taken the internet by storm with their loud chants and party culture. Fans who spoke with WBZ-TV on Wednesday are excited to join in on the festivities.

"The reinforcement and backup are bringing big noise, big, big noise to come," another fan said.

"There's still more to come," fan Ryan Foggo said. "We're all here, we got our kilts on and we're representing our country well."

Scotland World Cup fans in Boston

Scotland supporters are known for creating a loud atmosphere at international tournaments, and many expect that tradition to continue when the team faces Morocco in Foxboro.

Finley Sinclair said the Scottish faithful are prepared to contribute to the record-setting crowd noise that has become a hallmark of their fan base.

"One hundred twenty-five decibels or something, like standing next to a jet engine," Sinclair said. "I don't know how we do it. We're passionate, definitely."

For many fans, the journey to Boston has come with a significant price tag. Between airfare, hotels and match tickets, some supporters have spent thousands of dollars to follow their national team. They say the experience is worth the cost.

"It's worth it. It's an experience," Burgess said. "We're lifelong fans. It's an experience we'll talk about for years and years. So the money is worth it."

With Scotland's match against Morocco approaching, signs of the Tartan Army remain visible across the city.

The fans have taken over bars, tripling the amount of business some pubs got on St. Patrick's Day and causing concerns over the sheer amount of beer in the city.

Scottish fans also took over Fenway Park over the weekend, bringing soccer match energy to the historic ballpark. Soccer chants could be heard across the stadium, bringing many viral moments.