Scots take final tour of Boston on fleet of school buses down to Foxboro, "No Scotland, no party"

On Friday, the Scots took their final bow, with a fleet of yellow school buses headed down to Boston Stadium in Foxboro for Scotland's last World Cup match in Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV was on board the bus with the Tartan Army ahead of Friday's match against Morocco.

"Look at the atmosphere. It's just the best time ever," said Paul Casey as he rode the bus.

Casey said Bostonians have been incredibly welcoming. "It's lovely," he said. "Everybody has been so great. It's just amazing. Fantastic."

In fact, as the fleet of buses drove through Boston's busy streets, hundreds of locals beeped, cheered, and whipped out their phones to record the Tartan Army singing their signature songs.

"No Scotland, no party," they cheered.

Also on board the bus? A blow-up unicorn. "Scotland's national animal, so it just brings joy and hope everywhere we go," said Ally, one of the Scots on board the bus. "If we don't have it here, there's a chance we might not win."

He's not playing – Scotland's national animal really is a mythical unicorn. It's printed on the U.K. passport.

The Scots were hoping the unicorn brought luck, but even they'd take a draw, since they're the underdog to Morocco.

Many of the Scots on board the bus are leaving Boston this weekend, marking the end of the Scottish takeover in the city. There are no more Scotland World Cup games at Boston stadium after Friday.