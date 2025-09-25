Steve Burtman, employee shot at New Hampshire country club, faces long recovery

Steve Burtman, a Lowell man who was shot while working at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, faces a long road ahead after undergoing multiple surgeries. But Burtman's family says they are optimistic he will make a full recovery.

Burtman was seriously injured in the shooting that killed 59-year-old Rob DeCesare on Saturday.

Hunter Nadeau, a former Sky Meadow employee, is charged after allegedly shooting DeCesare, Burtman, and a third person. Several other people were injured in the chaos. Witnesses say a Good Samaritan hit Nadeau over the head with a chair to help stop the shooting, which lasted less than a minute.

In a statement on behalf of Burtman's family, he is described as a "wonderful man with a heart of gold."

"Steve's family is optimistic that he will make a full recovery and return to the life he loved so much," the statement said. "As of this morning, after several days of sedation, he is awake and conscious of the situation."

Steve Burtman, a Sky Meadow Country Club employee. Burtman Family

Steve's family, which includes his wife Amanda, thanked the community for what they described as an "overwhelming outpouring of support and concern." They also thanked the first responders who rushed into action when the shooting began, and offered condolences to DeCesare and his family.

An online fundraising site has been established to help pay for Burtman's recovery as the family says the costs will be "massive." So far more than $135,000 has been raised.

According to a recent update, Burtman underwent two reconstructive surgeries and is now able to communicate in writing but cannot talk. The long-term recovery is expected to take months, according to the update.

Nadeau, charged with second-degree murder for DeCesare's death, remains in jail after his initial court appearance.