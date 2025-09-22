Hunter Nadeau, accused New Hampshire country club shooter, due in court Monday

Hunter Nadeau, accused of killing one man and wounding several others during a shooting at a Nashua, New Hampshire country club over the weekend, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Nadeau, was charged with one count of second-degree murder following the Saturday night shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club. Police said more charges are likely against Nadeau, who is a former employee at the business.

An arraignment for Nadeau is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Nashua Circuit Court. Nadeau will appear by video.

Authorities say the shooting lasted less than a minute. Nadeau allegedly shot and killed 59-year-old Rob DeCesare, who lived on the golf course and was having dinner in the restaurant when shots began. DeCesare's mother said he was shot while protecting his wife and daughter.

An employee who was working as a host for a wedding that was happening at the time was shot in the face. They were taken by MedFlight to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston in critical but stable condition.

The third gunshot victim was also dining at the restaurant. Their condition was not released.

At least four other people were hurt with injuries that included a broken hand and cuts.

According to police, the shooting could have been worse but people rushed in to try and subdue the alleged gunman. Witnesses said one man hit Nadeau over the head with a chair.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Sunday that Nadeau stopped working at Sky Meadow about a year ago. It was not disclosed if he was fired or quit.

Formella said authorities are working to determine Nadeau's motive, but the shooting does not appear to have been a hate-motivated crime. Witnesses have reported that Nadeau made statements during the shooting, but Formella said it appears likely the alleged shooter was trying to "create chaos in the moment."