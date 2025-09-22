New Hampshire country club shooting victim died a hero, wife says

New Hampshire country club victim was having dinner with family when he was shot, mother says

New Hampshire country club victim was having dinner with family when he was shot, mother says

New Hampshire country club victim was having dinner with family when he was shot, mother says

The wife of Robert DeCesare, the 59-year-old man killed Saturday night during a shooting at a Nashua, New Hampshire country club, described him as a hero who died trying to protect her.

Robert DeCesare was shot and killed while dining at Prime restaurant at Sky Meadow Country Club Saturday night with his wife and daughter.

Hunter Nadeau, a former Sky Meadow employee, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is set to be arraigned on Monday. Authorities said he shot DeCesare and two other people. At least four other people were hurt during the chaos that ensued.

Charlene DeCesare spoke to the Associated Press by email. She described seeing the shooter walk into the room, appearing to target a restaurant employee. She said she was closest to the gunman when her husband was shot.

"My husband got caught in the fire trying to protect us," she said.

Witnesses told police that one man hit Nadeau over the head with a chair to help slow the attack. Police said fast actions of people in the restaurant likely saved lives. Nadeau was taken into custody less than 30 minutes after the shooting in a nearby neighborhood.

DeCesare's widow said she was "unbelievably traumatized" and was focusing on caring for the couple's three children in the aftermath of the shootings.

"Our lives are forever changed in one moment that would be senseless except for the belief that Rob was trying to protect me and my daughter, and maybe others there too. In our hearts, he's a hero," Charlene DeCesare said.

According to Charlene DeCesare, her husband loved golf, poker and pickleball and was loved by his family and community.

She also asked that the public "beware the speculation and utter nonsense that is being posted about what happened and why" and said it was "only making it harder for everyone involved, including the police who are trying to do their job."

Evie O'Rourke, Robert's mother, said he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in November.

Patrick Whittle and Holly Ramer from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

contributed to this report.