Man killed in New Hampshire country club shooting was protecting his family, mother says

New Hampshire country club victim was having dinner with family when he was shot, mother says

The mother of the man shot and killed at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday night said her son got up to protect his family from the shooter.

Evie O'Rourke said her son, 59-year-old Rob DeCesare, was having dinner in the restaurant at the country club with his wife and daughter when shots rang out.

Shot protecting his family, mother says

"I think he fired five shots and a guy hit him and another guy tackled him. He saw what was coming and turned around and went for him because his wife and daughter would've been next."

O'Rourke said DeCesare worked for an HVAC company in New Hampshire and lived on the golf course with his family. He was set to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in November.

"I watched the news and they said a man was killed," said O'Rourke. "I said, 'That can't be my son.' So that what runs through your mind. It can't be, it just can't be. Just shock and of course the next thing is denial."

Suspect charged with second-degree murder

Two other adults were wounded in the shooting, including one in the restaurant where DeCesare was shot, and several people suffered other injuries, including a broken hand. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. Police said he used to work at the country club.

O'Rourke said the family is shattered over their loss but their faith will carry them through the tragedy.

"It can happen to anybody. Any minute, it's a precious life," said O'Rourke. "My faith is strong, God is good. He will get us through this and I will see him again. And that's our only hope."

DeCesare is survived by his wife and three children, as well as a large extended family.