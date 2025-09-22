Family says man killed in New Hampshire country club shooting, "brought light everywhere he went"

Friends and family are remembering Rob DeCesare who was shot and killed at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday night.

"Everybody loved Rob. That's the thing. Honestly that's my message," said Lisa Querci, DeCesare's sister.

They described the 59-year-old as someone who was always there for you. "Things will never be the same," said Joseph Querci, DeCesare's brother-in-law. "We're not sure how we're going to repair this."

DeCesare lived on the golf course at Sky Meadow and his sister, Lisa, and her husband Joseph say he will be deeply missed. DeCasare was having dinner with his wife and daughter in the restaurant when Hunter Nadeau, a former employee at the business, allegedly opened fire.

DeCesare's family said they are not surprised he was defending his family when he was killed.

"Proudest man in the world"

"It could have been a total stranger, Rob would be protecting them," Joseph Querci said. "He just lived life large. He was the proudest man in the world. Just an amazing, amazing person."

Robert DeCesare was shot and killed at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire. Family photo via NH Department of Justice

"He's that guy who would do anything for anyone," Lisa Querci said. "Honestly, you needed anything he would get up in the middle of the night and come help you out. That's how he always was and that's really him."

"He is a hero"

Sky Meadow Country Club owner Rob Parsons said the shooting "was the heinous act of a coward."

"To the DeCesare family, there are no words to express the pain and sorrow you and our community are feeling over Robert's murder. He is a hero," Parsons said outside the courthouse in Nashua after the suspect's first appearance.

Parsons read a letter from Charlene DeCesare, Rob's wife. "The first thing she said was everyone needs to know I am not leaving Sky Meadow, and I am not leaving this community," Parsons said. "This is my solace, and this is my home."

Kay Martland lives in the same community and had just played pickleball with DeCesare on the morning of the shooting. She described him as someone well known and loved by the community.

"I feel really upset," Martland said. "You just can't forget about it, stop thinking about it. It's scary."

The Quercis say that the outpouring of support from the community in Nashua is helping them get through this tough time. They say their phone has been ringing off the hook with friends and relatives calling to offer condolences and share memories.

"He brought light everywhere he went, and he really truly did," Lisa Querci said.