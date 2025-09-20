Multiple people shot at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, police say

Police said multiple people were shot Saturday night at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, and a suspect remains at large.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Mountain Laurels Drive.

The Nashua Police Department said two armed suspects fled after the shooting. One person was detained and the second remains at large, police said.

According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, at least one person has critical injuries.

The Nashua Police Department said the Sheraton Hotel at 11 Tara Blvd. is being used as a unification site. People are being asked not to respond to the area of Sky Meadow at this time.

I-Team sources said New Hampshire State Police have requested a Massachusetts State Police presence at the border of the two states. Sky Meadow Country Club is located about five minutes over the Massachusetts border.

The Dunstable, Massachusetts Fire Department said a shelter in place order has been issued for people in the area of Thorndike Street, High Street, and Hardy Street until further notice. They said the order was issued out of an abundance of caution.

"Please remain indoors, lock all doors and windows, do not allow anyone into your home unless you know them personally, stay off the roads in the affected area to allow emergency responders access, and monitor official town communication channels for updates," the Dunstable Fire Department said.

American Medical Response ambulance company confirmed they are transporting patients to area hospitals, but could not confirm how many.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at (603) 594-3500.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.