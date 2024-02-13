Watch CBS News
Pearl Jam will return to Fenway Park for 2 shows on 2024 tour

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Pearl Jam is coming back to Fenway Park. The rock band from Seattle is set to play two shows in Boston on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.

This is the first Fenway concert for Pearl Jam since they played two sold-out shows in 2018. Fans looking to secure tickets to see Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron can register here

The "Dark Matter" world tour - named after the grunge group's upcoming 12th studio album - kicks off in May and visits 25 cities. 

Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Songs like "Alive," "Jeremy" and "Even Flow" sparked their rise to fame in the early 1990s. 

The other concerts scheduled for Fenway this summer are Hootie and the Blowfish, Noah Kahan, Kane Brown, Foo Fighters, blink-182, Def Leppard and Journey and Green Day

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 12:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

