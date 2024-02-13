Pearl Jam will return to Fenway Park for 2 shows on 2024 tour

BOSTON - Pearl Jam is coming back to Fenway Park. The rock band from Seattle is set to play two shows in Boston on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.

This is the first Fenway concert for Pearl Jam since they played two sold-out shows in 2018. Fans looking to secure tickets to see Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron can register here.

The "Dark Matter" world tour - named after the grunge group's upcoming 12th studio album - kicks off in May and visits 25 cities.

Pearl Jam was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Songs like "Alive," "Jeremy" and "Even Flow" sparked their rise to fame in the early 1990s.

The other concerts scheduled for Fenway this summer are Hootie and the Blowfish, Noah Kahan, Kane Brown, Foo Fighters, blink-182, Def Leppard and Journey and Green Day.