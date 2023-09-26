Noah Kahan, a New England native, adds second Fenway Park concert to tour

BOSTON - Watertown resident and Vermont native Noah Kahan is adding a second Fenway Park show to his "We'll All Be Here Forever" tour in 2024.

The Fenway show is one of seven additional dates announced by Kahan due to "massive fan demand." He'll now play the Boston ballpark on July 18 and July 19 with special guests Mt. Joy.

"I don't think there is any combination of words that could truly capture my disbelief at the response to this tour announce," Kahan said in a social media post.

2ND SHOW ADDED! Noah Kahan's We'll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 is coming to Fenway on July 18 & 19.



The 26-year-old played Boston Calling earlier this year and released his new album "Stick Season."

Some tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. Fans who registered in advance will be able to choose from either Fenway date starting Wednesday.