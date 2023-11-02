Watch CBS News
Green Day bringing "Saviors Tour" to Fenway Park

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Blink-182 bringing tour to Boston
Blink-182 bringing tour to Boston 00:17

BOSTON – The summer of 2024 is shaping up to be one of punk rock at Fenway Park.

Green Day announced on Thursday that it is bringing "The Saviors Tour" to Fenway Park on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas will perform as well.

Tickets for the Fenway Park concert will go on sale Tuesday.

Green Day is releasing a new album, "Saviors" on January 19, 2024.

"We've never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that's meant to be rocked live, together. So let's thrash. We've got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!" Green Day said in announcing the tour.

Next year marks 30 years since Green Day released its Diamond album "Dookie" and 20 years since the release of "American Idiot."

Last month, Blink-182 announced its own Fenway Park tour day in support of its reunion album "One More Time," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 10:41 AM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

