Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Boston next summer for Fenway Park show

BOSTON - Hootie & the Blowfish are coming to Fenway Park.

Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld will tour next summer for the first time in five years. They're playing Fenway June 21 with Collective Soul, Edwin McCain and Barenaked Ladies.

The tour begins in Dallas on May 30th. Fenway tickets go on sale this Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.

Hootie & the Blowfish on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" November 5, 2019. Randy Holmes via Getty Images

For more information, visit the Red Sox website.

Several other artists will play Fenway next summer including Noah Kahan, Kane Brown, Foo Fighters, blink-182 and Green Day.