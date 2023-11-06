Watch CBS News
Local News

Hootie & the Blowfish coming to Boston next summer for Fenway Park show

By Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON - Hootie & the Blowfish are coming to Fenway Park.

Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld will tour next summer for the first time in five years. They're playing Fenway June 21 with Collective Soul, Edwin McCain and Barenaked Ladies.

The tour begins in Dallas on May 30th. Fenway tickets go on sale this Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m.

hootie.jpg
Hootie & the Blowfish on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" November 5, 2019. Randy Holmes via Getty Images

For more information, visit the Red Sox website.

Several other artists will play Fenway next summer including Noah Kahan, Kane Brown, Foo Fighters, blink-182 and Green Day.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 9:32 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.