Patriots 2024 free agent tracker: Everything New England has done leading up to the new league year

FOXBORO -- NFL free agency will "officially" kick off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday when deals can become official. But really, we've had two days of a free agent frenzy already, and the Patriots have made their share of moves since the legal tampering window opened Monday afternoon.

A quiet Monday afternoon was followed by an eventful Monday night. Tuesday had a few more moves, and the Patriots have already gotten started in the early morning hours of Wednesday. It should be an eventful day for Eliot Wolf and Jerod Mayo as they continue to build the 2024 Patriots roster.

Here's a rundown of New England's moves so far.

Linebacker Anfernee Jennings returning to the Patriots

Jennings is coming off the most productive season of his career and will be back to play under Jerod Mayo on a reported three-year contract.

Jennings started 14 of his 15 games last season, and set new career highs with 66 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, and four QB hits.

Austin Hooper joining New England's tight ends room

With Mike Gesicki reportedly leaving for the Bengals, the Patriots are reportedly signing eight-year veteran Austin Hooper to join Hunter Henry as a 1-2 punch at tight end. Hooper didn't catch any touchdowns for the Raiders last season and had just 25 catches for 234 yards, but coming to New England will reunite him with Alex Van Pelt, who was his offensive coordinator for two years in Cleveland.

Josh Uche returning on a big hometown discount

Who says nobody wants to play for the Patriots anymore? Uche could have made more money elsewhere -- a lot more money -- but will be back in New England on what is reportedly a 1-year, $3 million deal. Incentives can drive the price tag up to $8 million, but that's still a huge discount for a pass rusher.

Uche broke out in 2022 and looked to be heading toward big things in 2023 until Matthew Judon went down with an injury. After that, opposing teams locked in on Uche and kept him at bay. With Judon returning, the hope is that Uche will continue his progression in New England.

Uche is betting on himself to have a huge 2024 season under Mayo and hit the free-agent market next offseason on a much higher note.

Patriots playing the waiting game on Calvin Ridley

The Patriots are reportedly extremely high on Calvin Ridley. They really want him to come in to try to be their No. 1 receiver.

Apparently, the feeling isn't entirely mutual, as Ridley prefers to return to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And because of a wrinkle in the Falcons-Jaguars trade that sent Ridley to northeast Florida, it's in Ridley's and the Jags' best interest to draw this thing out until Wednesday afternoon.

Fascinating situation with WR Calvin Ridley: Per terms of the Falcons/Jags trade, Atlanta gets a 2 if Ridley re-signs in Jags before Wednesday at 4, and a 3 if he re-signs thereafter. So the Jags are motivated to wait, and Ridley's camp has that extra time to drive the number up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2024

So while they got a nice discount from Uche, it looks like the Patriots are being used by Ridley. Such is life in NFL free agency.

If the Patriots lose out on Ridley, the could seek out a top receiver on the trade market.

Patriots sign three of their own

The Patriots announced Tuesday afternoon that they have officially re-signed linebacker Christian Elliss, quarterback Nathan Rourke, and tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Jalen Mills departing New England for New York

Defensive back Jalen Mills is heading to New York, reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

All the earlier moves by the Patriots

-The Patriots are reportedly signing veteran QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million deal, as reported Monday evening.

-Versatile offensive lineman Michael Onwenu is reportedly returning to New England on a three-year, $58 million deal.

-After reportedly losing linebacker Mack Wilson to the Cardinals, the Pats filled the void by reportedly signing Sione Takitaki to a two-year deal.

-The Patriots reportedly kicked off their Monday by signing pass-catching running back Antonio Gibson to a three-year deal.

-New England tried to trade DeVante Parker, but released the veteran receiver when they found no takers. Parker has since agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

You can check out all of New England's moves from Day 1 of NFL free agency here.

-Ahead of the legal tampering window opening on Monday, the Patriots reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

-The Pats reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with receiver Kendrick Bourne worth up to $33 million.

-Tight end and 2023 team captain Hunter Henry is also reportedly returning to New England on a three-year deal worth up to $27 million.

-The Patriots reportedly signed veteran tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who started 59 games for the Steelers over the last six seasons.

-Last week, the Patriots placed the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger.