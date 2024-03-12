Patriots make a flurry of moves on Day 1 of NFL free agency

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got a bit of a late start, but closed out the first day of NFL free agency with a number of key signings. By Monday evening, New England had locked in a pillar of its offensive line in Mike Onwenu, and found a solid bridge quarterback in veteran Jacoby Brissett.

That checks off two important boxes for New England, but those are just two of the highlights. The Patriots agreed with four players after the legal tampering window opened Monday afternoon, following a pretty active weekend. Expect some more movement in free agency over the next few days, as we all await the NFL Draft, which kicks off on April 25.

Patriots find their veteran quarterback in Jacoby Brissett

The plan is, seemingly, for the Patriots to draft a quarterback with the third overall pick in April. But since it's not always the best practice to send a rookie quarterback right into the fire, the Pats would also like to have a veteran option. New England found that in the 31-year-old Brissett.

Brissett returns to New England with eight years of experience and an 18-30 record as a starter for the Colts, Dolphins, Browns, Commanders, and, of course, the Patriots. He was part of a wolfpack with Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo in 2016 after New England drafted him in the third round, and got to start a pair of games for an injured Jimmy G. (who was playing for a suspended Brady), winning one of them with a bum thumb on short rest.

Brissett has been the consummate pro everywhere he's been and has handled some interesting situations. He had those spot starts as a rookie in New England. He started in Indianapolis after Andrew Luck's shocking retirement. And he started in Cleveland during the Deshaun Watson saga. The man has handled some things in the NFL.

He's not going to win the team a ton of games, but Brissett is not a bad guy for a rookie to learn under for a year. The Patriots reportedly signed Brissett to a one-year deal worth $8 million, which could rise to $12 million if he hits his incentives.

Patriots bring back Big Mike Onwenu

Bringing back Mike Onwenu is massive. He's dependable, reliable, and versatile along the line, and he'll continue to be a pillar for the next three years. His $58 million payday (with $38 million guaranteed) also sends the message that the Patriots are going to be taking care of their own.

Draft. Develop. Re-sign. That is how Eliot Wolf wants to run the Patriots. So far so good.

Now they just need to go sign a starting left tackle.

Patriots sign linebacker Sione Takitaki after losing Mack Wilson

Lose one linebacker, bring in another. After a few years of solid development in New England, Mack Wilson signed a nice deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots quickly replaced him with Takitaki who, like Wilson, is joining New England from the Browns. The 2019 third-round pick saw an increased role on the Cleveland defense the last two seasons, and now will try to develop further under Jerod Mayo with the Patriots.

Patriots sign a pass-catching back in Antonio Gibson

The Patriots haven't had a pass-catching running back since James White retired. They'll have one in Gibson, who hauled in 48 passes for the Commanders last season.

While other veteran backs signed for some big money on Monday, the Patriots reportedly got Gibson on a three-year deal worth up to $17.25 million.

Patriots bring back receiver/kick returner Jalen Reagor

The former first-round pick by the Eagles in 2020 is reportedly returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal. Reagor caught seven passes for 138 yards for New England last season and was also a factor in the return game, averaging 31.6 yards per kickoff.

Patriots release Devante Parker

Releasing the disappointing Parker is addition by subtraction for the Patriots. Yes, it's a costly subtraction, as there is now a fat $6.3 million in dead cap money on the books, but a much-needed subtraction.

Now we'll wait to see who the Pats replace Parker with: A stud rookie or a big veteran signing. Is it too greedy to ask for both?

All the other moves...

The Patriots were pretty busy ahead of Monday, too. The biggest move came Sunday, when the Pats reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Mac Jones to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick. Like all other moves, that won't become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

The Patriots also re-signed receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year deal on Sunday night, a few days after the team reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with tight end Hunter Henry. The Patriots also signed veteran tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who started 59 of the 77 games he appeared in for the Steelers over the last six seasons.

Also last week, the Patriots placed the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, giving them a chance to work out a long-term deal with the safety, match any offer he receives on the open market, or let him walk for no compenstaion.