Mike Gesicki leaving Patriots, signing with Bengals in free agency

BOSTON -- Mike Gesicki is heading out of New England.

The tight end is signing a one-year deal with the Bengals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Patriots TE Mike Gesicki is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million with the Cincinnati Bengals, per source.

Gesicki was not expected to stick around in New England, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last season after playing five seasons in Miami.

Gesicki played in all 17 games for the Patriots last year, catching just 29 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was the game-winner in the final seconds of the Patriots' upset victory over the Bills in Week 7.

Gesicki caught a career-high six touchdowns in 2020 for the Dolphins and then set career highs with 73 receptions and 780 yards in 2021, but his numbers dipped in 2022 -- his final season in Miami -- before dropping again in 2023 with the Patriots.

The Patriots opted to re-sign tight end Hunter Henry, but based on the low money Gesicki fetched from the Bengals, New England opted to let Gesicki walk in free agency.