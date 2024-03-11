Jacoby Brissett signing with Patriots on one-year deal

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

BOSTON -- The Patriots have found their veteran quarterback in Jacoby Brissett.

The team agreed to a one-year deal with the quarterback on Monday night, a deal that will be made official on Wednesday at the official start of NFL free agency. The deal is worth $8 million, though Brissett can earn up to $12 million through incentives, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Compensation update: Jacoby Brissett's deal with the #Patriots is one-year, $8 million worth up to $12M with incentives, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

Brissett, 31, is entering his ninth NFL season, after entering the NFL as a third-round pick by the Patriots out of NC State in 2016. Brissett was traded to the Colts for his second season, and he spent five years with Indianapolis. There, he went 11-19 as a starter while throwing 31 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, playing in 46 games overall.

Brissett spent the 2021 season with the Dolphins, the 2022 season with the Browns, and the 2023 season with the Commanders. In his career, he's played in 79 games with 48 starts, going 18-30 with a 61.3 percent completion rate, 51 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and a passer rating of 85.3.

Last year, Brissett threw just 23 passes for Washington. But in 2022, he started 11 games for Cleveland, throwing 12 touchdowns and six interceptions with an 88.9 rating. Brissett played under new Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland in 2022, providing this coaching staff with some familiarity with the QB.

The Patriots are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft. Yet Brissett -- who's served multiple roles as a starter and backup -- represents a pragmatic signing by the Patriots to both take pressure off the rookie quarterback and provide some quality guidance as an experienced veteran.