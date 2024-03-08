Patriots, Hunter Henry reportedly finalizing new contract

Sports Final: What did the Patriots learn at the NFL Scouting Combine?

BOSTON -- Hunter Henry was set to hit free agency next week. The Patriots had something to say about that, though.

The team captain was due to land another sizable contract after signing one in 2021, but the Patriots took steps late this week to retain the tight end.

Josina Anderson reported Friday morning that the Patriots and Henry were "working on" a deal. Shortly thereafter, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides were finalizing a three-year deal worth between $27 million and $30 million.

The #Patriots and TE Hunter Henry have agreed to terms on a 3-year deal worth $27M base worth a max value of $30M, per me and @MikeGarafolo. https://t.co/ogVGRpi59M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

The 29-year-old Henry has played in 48 of a possible 51 games for the Patriots over the past three years, catching 133 passes for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns. He set a career high with nine touchdown receptions in 2021, Mac Jones' rookie season, and he led the team with six touchdown receptions last season, his first year as a team captain. He is tied for 24th for most receiving touchdowns among active players.

Last weekend, one report indicated the two sides were "far apart" on a potential deal, but the latest update suggests that the work continued throughout the week. (Dalton Schultz re-signing with Houston might have jump-started those talks.)

Henry signed with the Patriots as part of the team's spending spree in 2021, inking a three-year, $37.5 million contract after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers.