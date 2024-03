Sports Final: What did the Patriots learn at the NFL Scouting Combine?

FOXBORO - Kendrick Bourne is staying with the New England Patriots, his agent told ESPN late Sunday night.

The wide receiver has agreed to a three-year deal that could be worth up to $33 million, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Bourne, 28, played in only eight games last season before he tore his right ACL. He was on pace for a career year with 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns.