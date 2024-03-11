Patriots signing running back Antonio Gibson

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

BOSTON -- The first outside free-agent signing for the Patriots will be running back Antonio Gibson.

The team agreed to terms with Gibson within the first few hours of the legal tampering window opening, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Patriots are signing former #Commanders RB Antonio Gibson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The 25-year-old Gibson was a third-round draft pick out of Memphis for the Commanders in 2020.

He's played in 61 games, rushing for 2,643 yards (4.1 Y/A) and 22 touchdowns while catching 172 passes for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns. Gibson rushed for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, his second season in the NFL. But his rushing total dropped to 546 yards in 2022 and 265 yards in 2023. His receiving output, meanwhile, has ticked upward in each year of his career, with Gibson setting career highs in receptions (48) and receiving yards (389) last season.

With Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart, Gibson is likely seen as a third-down back option for the Patriots, as he's averaged 45 receptions per year over the last three seasons.

The Patriots had reportedly shown some interest in free-agent running back Saquon Barkley, but he ended up agreeing to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles.