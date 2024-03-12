"Dark horse" team reportedly competing with Patriots for Calvin Ridley

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

BOSTON -- Calvin Ridley entered free agency as the top wide receiver available. Yet Calvin Ridley entered Tuesday without a new team.

After the legal negotiating window opened Monday at noon, deals were agreed upon around the league. Yet Ridley didn't agree to any deal with anyone, and the wide receiver market -- such as it is -- continues to be held in limbo.

All along, we've known that the Patriots intended to take a serious run at Ridley. And reports Monday indicated that despite the Jaguars signing Gabe Davis, they still hoped to re-sign Ridley. On Tuesday, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that a "dark horse" candidate is also lurking.

Calvin Ridley remains the top free-agent wide receiver on the market. The Jaguars wish to retain him, and the Patriots hope to sign him. Sources say there could be a darkhorse lurking as well. Money will be interesting with a deep draft class at that position coming. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 12, 2024

Of course, a skeptical eye will see that report and deduce that Ridley isn't quite getting the big-money offer he had hoped for, so the emergence of a mystery team could help increase some of the numbers from any existing offers on the table. At the same time, it's NFL free agency, so nothing can be ruled out.

The 29-year-old Ridley missed most of the 2021 season as he addressed his mental health before missing the entire 2022 season due to a gambling suspension. He returned to the field in 2023 with the Jaguars, catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns while playing in all 17 games. A first-round pick (26th overall) by the Falcons in 2018, Ridley averaged 72 receptions for 1,020 yards and 8.7 touchdowns per season in his first three years in the NFL.

At 6-foot-1, he may not fit the bill as a prototypical No. 1 receiver, but with a number of receivers re-signing with their teams or getting franchise tagged, Ridley emerged as the top free agent in this year's class. His market appears to be a bit limited, though it only takes one "dark horse" for the picture to change quickly.