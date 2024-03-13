Linebacker Anfernee Jennings reportedly re-signing with Patriots on a three-year deal

Jacoby Brissett not a flashy signing, but a necessary one for New England Patriots

FOXBORO -- Another linebacker is staying in New England to play under new head coach Jerod Mayo. Anfernee Jennings has reportedly agreed to a new three-year contract with the Patriots.

Jennings' new deal is reportedly for $12 million, but he could double that total over the life of the contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It's not quite the hometown discount that Josh Uche reportedly gave the Patriots, but it's a good contract for a player whose role grew substantially last season.

A third-round pick by the Patriots out of Alabama in 2020, Jennings struggled to crack a crowded linebacking corps in 2022 after missing all of the 2021 season. But he broke out in 2023, playing in 15 games for New England, including 14 starts. Jennings stepped up after Matthew Judon was lost for the season, and racked up 66 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four QB hits, and recovered a fumble in the most productive season of his career.

Jennings is just the latest player from the 2023 Patriots to return to the team, joining Uche, offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry, and receiver/return man Jalen Reagor. The Pats may have finished the season 4-13 in Bill Belichick's final campaign as head coach, but Eliot Wolf and Mayo clearly like many of the players that made up last year's squad.

The Patriots are also reportedly set to sign former Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki to a two-year deal when the new NFL league year begins Wednesday afternoon.